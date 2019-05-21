Tripura Board To Announce Class 12 Science Stream Result Today

TBSE 12th science stream result will be announced today

TBSE Result 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Class 12 Science stream result today. The TBSE 12th result will be released on the board's official website - tbse.in - and on the official results portal - tripuraresults.nic.in - today at 9:45 am. Students will be able to check their TBSE 12th Science result using their examination roll number. The result will be announced in a press conference first and then released on the website.

Students will be able to check their result from the following websites;

tbse.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

It is expected that Tripura Board will release Arts and Commerce stream results in a week's time.

TBSE had held the class 12 board examinations from March 1 to April 3 and approximately 27,000 students appeared in the board examinations this year.

In 2018, Tripura Board had released the class 12 Science stream result on May 22. Last year, about 22,000 students appeared for the Tripura Board Science stream exam. The overall pass percentage was 84.31 in the Science stream. Gourab Deb of Agartala's Netaji Subhash Vidya Niketan School was the state topper in Science stream with 96.6 per cent marks.

The Board is yet to announce Madhyamik result dates. TBSE Madhyamik result is also expected shortly and any update will be shared on the board's official website.

