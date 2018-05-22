TBSE Result 2018: Tripura Class 12 Science Stream Result Announced @Tripuraresults.nic.in Tripura Board Class 12 Science stream result has been declared on the official website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TBSE Result 2018: Tripura Class 12 Science Stream Result Announced New Delhi: Tripura Board Class 12 Science stream result has been declared on the official website. The result was announced at a press conference at the board office and is also available on the website for students to check. Students would need their roll number to check their result. The result has been declared only for Science stream students and the word on other stream as well as class 10 result is awaited.



How to check Tripura Board Class 12 Science Result 2018?





Step one: Go to official Tripura board results portal: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the link provided for result. You can click on any of the two links provided.



Step three: Enter your roll number.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Candidates can also check their result through SMS. To get results using the SMS service, candidates can send a message to 54242 in the format given below:



TBSE12(Space)Roll Number



As of now, only the total marks and qualifying status of a student is being shown. The complete marks sheet is expected to be released later. The board will also release the list of toppers in due time.



