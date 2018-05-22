TBSE Result 2018: Tripura Class 12 Science Stream Result Announced @Tripuraresults.nic.in

How to check Tripura Board Class 12 Science Result 2018?
TBSE 12th Result 2018 for Science stream now available at tripuraresults.nic.in
Step one: Go to official Tripura board results portal: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the link provided for result. You can click on any of the two links provided.
Step three: Enter your roll number.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Candidates can also check their result through SMS. To get results using the SMS service, candidates can send a message to 54242 in the format given below:
TBSE12(Space)Roll Number
CommentsAs of now, only the total marks and qualifying status of a student is being shown. The complete marks sheet is expected to be released later. The board will also release the list of toppers in due time.
