Tata Technologies Hiring Automotive Engineers In Pune, Walk-In Drive On October 10

Tata Technologies is hiring experienced automotive engineering professionals through a walk-in drive in Pune on October 10. The company is recruiting professionals across several domains, including body-in-white (BIW), stamping, robotics, logistics planning, paint shop, trim and chassis final (TCF), vehicle dimensions, tooling, simulation, building information modelling (BIM), and virtual commissioning. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the available positions through the company's official website.
The walk-in drive will be held at Tata Technologies Ltd, 5th Floor, IT 9 Tower, Qubix Business Park, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Pune, Maharashtra - 411057.
Available Positions And Experience Requirements
Tata Technologies is hiring for the following positions:
|Skills
|Experience years
|BIW Fixture Design Engineer
|3-9 years
|BIW Robotic Simulation Engineer
|4-9 years
|Stamping Die Design Engineer
|3-8 years
|Discrete Event Simulation Engineer
|3-8 years
|Logistics Planning Engineer
|3-5 years
|TCF Engineer
|3-12 years
|Paint Shop- Process Engineer
|3-5 years
|BIW Process Engineer
|3-9 years
|Vehicle Dimension Engineer
|5-10 years
|Plastic Trims Tooling & Mold Flow Engineer
|2-8 years
|Stamping Simulation Engineer
|4-8 years
|Dimensional Variation Analysis Engineer
|4-10 years
|BIM Engineer
|3-8 years
|Virtual Commissioning Engineer
|5-9 years
Candidates can visit the company's official website for detailed information about the vacancies.