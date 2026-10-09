Advertisement

Tata Technologies Hiring Automotive Engineers In Pune, Walk-In Drive On October 10

Tata Technologies Recruitment 2026: The company is hiring professionals across domains, including BIW, robotics, logistics, simulation, and virtual commissioning.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Tata Technologies Hiring Automotive Engineers In Pune, Walk-In Drive On October 10
Tata Technologies Recruitment 2026: The walk-in drive is scheduled to be held in Pune on October 10.
Promo Banner
Pune:

Tata Technologies is hiring experienced automotive engineering professionals through a walk-in drive in Pune on October 10. The company is recruiting professionals across several domains, including body-in-white (BIW), stamping, robotics, logistics planning, paint shop, trim and chassis final (TCF), vehicle dimensions, tooling, simulation, building information modelling (BIM), and virtual commissioning. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the available positions through the company's official website.

The walk-in drive will be held at Tata Technologies Ltd, 5th Floor, IT 9 Tower, Qubix Business Park, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Pune, Maharashtra - 411057.

Available Positions And Experience Requirements

Tata Technologies is hiring for the following positions:

Skills Experience years
BIW Fixture Design Engineer3-9 years
BIW Robotic Simulation Engineer4-9 years
Stamping Die Design Engineer3-8 years
Discrete Event Simulation Engineer3-8 years
Logistics Planning Engineer3-5 years
TCF Engineer   3-12 years
Paint Shop- Process Engineer3-5 years
BIW Process Engineer3-9 years
Vehicle Dimension Engineer5-10 years
Plastic Trims Tooling & Mold Flow Engineer2-8 years
Stamping Simulation Engineer4-8 years
Dimensional Variation Analysis Engineer4-10 years
BIM Engineer3-8 years
Virtual Commissioning Engineer5-9 years


Candidates can visit the company's official website for detailed information about the vacancies.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Tata Technologies, Tata Technologies Jobs, Tata Technologies Jobs In Pune
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com