Tata Technologies Hiring Automotive Engineers In Pune, Walk-In Drive On October 10

Tata Technologies is hiring experienced automotive engineering professionals through a walk-in drive in Pune on October 10. The company is recruiting professionals across several domains, including body-in-white (BIW), stamping, robotics, logistics planning, paint shop, trim and chassis final (TCF), vehicle dimensions, tooling, simulation, building information modelling (BIM), and virtual commissioning. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the available positions through the company's official website.

The walk-in drive will be held at Tata Technologies Ltd, 5th Floor, IT 9 Tower, Qubix Business Park, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Pune, Maharashtra - 411057.

Available Positions And Experience Requirements

Tata Technologies is hiring for the following positions:

Skills Experience years BIW Fixture Design Engineer 3-9 years BIW Robotic Simulation Engineer 4-9 years Stamping Die Design Engineer 3-8 years Discrete Event Simulation Engineer 3-8 years Logistics Planning Engineer 3-5 years TCF Engineer 3-12 years Paint Shop- Process Engineer 3-5 years BIW Process Engineer 3-9 years Vehicle Dimension Engineer 5-10 years Plastic Trims Tooling & Mold Flow Engineer 2-8 years Stamping Simulation Engineer 4-8 years Dimensional Variation Analysis Engineer 4-10 years BIM Engineer 3-8 years Virtual Commissioning Engineer 5-9 years



Candidates can visit the company's official website for detailed information about the vacancies.