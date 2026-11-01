IIT Guwahati To Introduce Diploma, BTech Courses In Semiconductor Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has joined hands with Tata Electronics to offer courses and practical training in semiconductor technology. The partnership aims to prepare students for jobs in the semiconductor industry by giving them both classroom knowledge and practical experience.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Guwahati campus. The centre will focus on semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), which are important parts of chip manufacturing.

Diploma And BTech Courses To Be Introduced

IIT Guwahati will develop and conduct diploma-level and BTech-level programmes in semiconductor ATMP. The courses will include classroom teaching as well as practical training.

Both institutions will prepare the course material, study resources and training modules together. Students will also get opportunities to undergo practical training at Tata Electronics.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students will be able to work on research projects related to semiconductor packaging, assembly and testing.

Other Colleges To Get Training Opportunities

The partnership will also cover students and teachers from other educational institutions. IIT Guwahati and Tata Electronics will identify engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics that can take part in the programme.

Students from these institutions will get access to semiconductor training, while faculty members will receive training to improve their knowledge and teaching skills in the subject.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as the main hub for training, academic programmes and research under the partnership.

Focus On Semiconductor Skills In Northeast India

The initiative aims to bring colleges and universities closer to the semiconductor industry and give students access to industry-related training.

It is also expected to create more opportunities for students in Assam and other northeastern states to learn semiconductor technology and develop skills needed for jobs in this sector.