Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Out For MBA, MCA Admissions: Direct Link Here

TANCET Result 2026 declared by Anna University at the official portal. Check MBA, MCA, CEETA-PG result details, exam statistics, scorecard dates, and latest updates.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Out For MBA, MCA Admissions: Direct Link Here
TANCET Result 2026 declared for MBA, MCA and CEETA-PG exams at Anna University portal.

TANCET Result 2026: Anna University declared the TANCET/CEETA-PG 2026 results on May 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for MBA and MCA courses, along with the CEETA-PG examination for M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan admissions, can now check their results through the official TANCET portal. This year, a total of 30,919 candidates registered for the examinations conducted across 35 centres in 15 cities of Tamil Nadu. Out of them, 27,468 candidates appeared for the exams, while 3,451 candidates remained absent. Candidates can download the scorecard from May 27 to June 26. 

Direct Link: TANCET Result 2026

TANCET 2026 Exam Statistics

Check the following data for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2026 Exam Statistics

  • Total candidates registered: 30,919
  • Total candidates appeared: 27,468
  • Total candidates absent: 3,451
  • Exams conducted across: 35 examination centres
  • Exam cities covered: 15 cities across Tamil Nadu

The overall absentee percentage recorded this year stood at 11.16%.

Steps to Check TANCET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Tamil Nadu CET results 2026 online:

  • Visit the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu
  • Click on the TANCET/CEETA-PG 2026 result link
  • Enter the registered email ID and password
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the result for future reference

TANCET 2026 Result: Important Notice for Candidates

Anna University has also issued a special notice regarding profile corrections. Candidates who need changes in details such as name initials, spelling, date of birth, gender, community, or nativity must submit valid proof before downloading the scorecard. The university clarified that no profile corrections will be allowed once the scorecard is downloaded.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
TANCET, TANCET 2026 Result, Anna University
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com