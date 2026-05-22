Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Out For MBA, MCA Admissions: Direct Link Here

TANCET Result 2026: Anna University declared the TANCET/CEETA-PG 2026 results on May 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for MBA and MCA courses, along with the CEETA-PG examination for M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan admissions, can now check their results through the official TANCET portal. This year, a total of 30,919 candidates registered for the examinations conducted across 35 centres in 15 cities of Tamil Nadu. Out of them, 27,468 candidates appeared for the exams, while 3,451 candidates remained absent. Candidates can download the scorecard from May 27 to June 26.

Direct Link: TANCET Result 2026

TANCET 2026 Exam Statistics

Check the following data for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2026 Exam Statistics

Total candidates registered: 30,919

Total candidates appeared: 27,468

Total candidates absent: 3,451

Exams conducted across: 35 examination centres

Exam cities covered: 15 cities across Tamil Nadu

The overall absentee percentage recorded this year stood at 11.16%.

Steps to Check TANCET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Tamil Nadu CET results 2026 online:

Visit the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the TANCET/CEETA-PG 2026 result link

Enter the registered email ID and password

Submit the details

View and download the result for future reference

TANCET 2026 Result: Important Notice for Candidates

Anna University has also issued a special notice regarding profile corrections. Candidates who need changes in details such as name initials, spelling, date of birth, gender, community, or nativity must submit valid proof before downloading the scorecard. The university clarified that no profile corrections will be allowed once the scorecard is downloaded.