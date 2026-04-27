Anna University TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out, Direct Link To Download Admit Card Here

Anna University has officially released the TANCET Admit Card 2026 on the official website. Candidates who completed their registration before the deadline can now download their hall ticket online. Applicants are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card before downloading it. If any mistake is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the TANCET Secretary through email and request corrections.

How to Download TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket?

Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the official TANCET website: tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the TANCET 2026 Admit Card Download link

Enter Email ID and Password

Complete the captcha verification

Click on the Login button

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

Direct Link to Download TANCET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the TANCET hall ticket to the exam centre. Entry to the examination hall may not be allowed without the admit card.

Details Mentioned in TANCET Admit Card

Candidate name

Roll number

Exam centre address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Exam-day instructions.

The TANCET 2026 exam will be held on May 9, 2026. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the MBA exam will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

After the exam, the invigilator will sign the TANCET hall ticket. This signed admit card will be required during the Tamil Nadu MBA and MCA admission process. Anna University will also provide an option to get a duplicate admit card if the original is lost. However, candidates will need to pay an extra fee to obtain the duplicate copy.