Anna University Releases TANCET 2020 Hall Tickets

TANCET 2020 hall tickets have been released on the official website

Anna University has released TANCET 2020 hall ticket. The examinations are scheduled on February 29 and March 1. The entrance test for MCA and MBA courses will be held on February 29 and for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. courses will be held on March 1.

Candidates who applied for the TANCET 2020 exam can download their hall ticket form the official website using their registered email id and password.

TANCET 2020 Hall Ticket Download Link

Candidates must keep their TANCET 2020 hall ticket safe since it will be needed even after the exam is concluded. In case a candidate misplaces or loses their TANCET hall ticket, they can obtain a duplicate hall ticket on payment of Rs. 100 in the form of a demand draft.

The tests for MBA and MCA entrance will have 100 questions, each question carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

The test for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. will have three parts. Part I will have 20 questions, part II will have 35 questions, and part III will have 60 questions. Part-I and Part-II are compulsory and under Part-III the candidates have to answer the section which was chosen at the time of registration.

The TANCET 2020 result will tentatively be announced on March 20 and mark sheets of candidates will be available for downloading from march 23, 2020.

