Anna University TANCET Exam 2026: Registration Begins Today, Application Form Link Here

Anna University TANCET 2026 Registration: Anna University has started the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) today, March 16, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the exam by filling out the application form available on the official website of the university - tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET will be conducted on May 9 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm for MCA and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA. CEETA-PG will be conducted on May 10 in a single session from 10 am to 12 pm across Tamil Nadu.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on "Click Here" beside "Procedure for Online Registration."

You will be required to enter personal details, educational details, number of subjects, and the preferred exam centre.

Verify the details and pay the application fee.

Application Form

For CEETA-PG, candidates will be required to select the number of subjects.

The application fee for TANCET is Rs. 1,000 for all candidates, except those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and SCA categories, who need to pay Rs. 500.

For CEETA-PG, the examination fee and counselling fee are Rs. 500 and Rs. 972 for SC/ST/SCA candidates and Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,944 for candidates from other categories.

Documents, Details Required For Application

Class 10 and 12 passing marks

Qualifying degree details

Passport-size photograph and signature

MCA, MBA, M.E / M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan documents, as available

Anna University, founded on September 4, 1978, operates as a unitary university and provides higher education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Applied Sciences.

The university was established by bringing together four prestigious technical institutions in Chennai:

College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) (Established in 1794)

Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) (Established in 1944)

Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) (Established in 1949)

School of Architecture and Planning (SAP) (Established in 1957)

Apart from advancing research and disseminating its findings, the university also promotes collaboration between academia and industry.