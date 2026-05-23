TANCET Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard From May 27, Final Chance To Modify Profile Data

TANCET Result 2026 Out: The Anna University, Chennai, declared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 for admission to MBA and MCA programmes on Friday. Students can visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, to check their results. According to the official website, the scorecard download link will become active from May 27 onwards. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards till June 26.

The university has also announced a final opportunity for candidates requesting for corrections in their profile data. Such students must apply for modification before the scorecard download window opens. A total of 7,281 students appeared for the MCA programme, while 15,050 candidates appeared for the MBA exam. The examinations were conducted at 35 centres across 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

Login Details To Check TANCET 2026 Result

Students must enter their email address and password used at the time of registration to access their result. It is advisable to save the result PDF for admission-related processes.

When And How To Download Scorecard

The official notification stated that results for TANCET 2026 are released on the official portal, tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. However, the scorecard can be downloaded from the same web portal from May 27 to June 26.

Change In Profile Data

The university has also informed students to utilise the final opportunity given to change or modify their profile data such as name initials, spelling errors in name, date of birth, gender, community, and nativity.

Students can do so by submitting a "proper evidence" to tanceeta@gmail.com. These corrections should be done before downloading the scorecard, the exam body stated. Once the scorecard is downloaded, no request for changes or modifications will be entertained.