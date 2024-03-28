TANCET 2024: Anna University Announces Result, Check Details

Anna University will release the counseling schedule for admission to MBA, MCA, and other PG courses.

Anna University has announced the result of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The university will release the counseling schedule for admission to MBA, MCA, and other PG courses in due course.

According to the marking scheme, TANCET 2024 comprised 100 questions, each worth one mark. Each incorrect answer resulted in a deduction of the marks allotted for that question.

The result of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) has also been declared.

Earlier, the university published the provisional answer keys for both the TANCET and CEETA PG exams, allowing candidates to raise objections. Subsequently, the final answer keys were issued on March 22 following a review of the feedback provided by candidates.

TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET or CEETA PG 2024 result link.

Input login details and submit.

Review and download the result.

The university has announced that scorecards for the TANCET and CEETA PG exams will be accessible for download from April 3 to May 3. The TANCET MBA exam was conducted on March 9 in the second session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm while the MCA entrance exam was held in the first session (10am to 12 noon).

There were 9,206 candidates registered for the MCA test and 24,814 for the MBA exam. The CEETA PG exam for postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses was conducted on March 10, with a total of 5,281 applicants.

