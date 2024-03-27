TANCET 2024: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Results To Be Out Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Results

Anna University, Chennai, will announce the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024) on March 28, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the institute to check the results. The scorecards will be available for downloading from April 3, 2024 to May 3, 2024.

The university has also asked the students to utilise the final opportunity that is available for correcting the details in the form. The official notification on the website reads, "It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (initials in name, spelling in name, DOB, gender, community, nativity) Hence, the students are informed to utilise the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data."

The answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024) were released on Thursday March 13, 2024.

The TANCET MCA and MBA was conducted on March 9, 2023 while CEETA-PG was held on March 10, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at the following universities: