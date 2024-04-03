TANCET 2024: Scorecards To Be Out For Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Today

Anna University will release the score cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their score cards on the official website of the TANCET. The scores will be available for downloading from April 3- May 3, 2024.

The TANCET MBA exam was conducted on March 9 in the second session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm while the MCA entrance exam was held in the first session (10am to 12 noon).

There were 9,206 candidates registered for the MCA test and 24,814 for the MBA exam. The CEETA PG exam for postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses was conducted on March 10, with a total of 5,281 applicants.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at the following universities: