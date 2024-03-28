Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 Result To Be Declared Today, Check Steps To Download

TANCET 2024 Result: The MBA and MCA exams were conducted on March 9.

Anna University is set to release the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today. MBA and MCA aspirants will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website once the results are out.

The university will also declare the results of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG).

The university has announced that scorecards for the TANCET and CEETA PG exams will be accessible for download from April 3 to May 3. The TANCET MBA exam was conducted on March 9 in the second session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm while the MCA entrance exam was held in the first session (10am to 12 noon).

There were 9,206 candidates registered for the MCA test and 24,814 for the MBA exam. The CEETA PG exam for postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses was conducted on March 10, with a total of 5,281 applicants.

TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 Results:Steps To Download

Go to the official website of Anna University for entrance examinations.

Visit the TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 result page.

Input your email address and password.

Login and check your result.

The university will conduct common counseling for MBA, MCA, and other PG courses. The schedule will be released after the results are out.