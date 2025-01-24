TANCET: Registration Begins For Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test

Anna University has started the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 today, January 24, 2025. Candidates aspiring for admission to MBA or MCA programmes for the academic year 2025-2026 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu can register for the exam.

The exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The exam for MBA and MCA is scheduled for March 22, 2025. While the exam for MCA will be held for 10 am to 12 noon, that of MBA will be conducted from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

The deadline to fill the application forms for the exam is February 21, 2025.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2025

One time registration

Login

Filling personal details

Filling academic details

Filling exam details (centre preferences)

Application fee payment

Candidates applying for the exam will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees to complete the registrations. Other applicants belonging to SC, SCA, or ST categories from Tamil Nadu will be able to fill the application form by paying Rs 500 as the registration fee.

Anna University had also invited applications for Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2025) on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan.