MrBeast Becomes First YouTuber to Reach 500 Million Subscribers, Receives Special Diamond Play Button

MrBeast has officially become the first content creator in history to reach 500 million subscribers on YouTube, crossing the milestone on June 12, 2026. The achievement cements Jimmy Donaldson's position as the platform's most-subscribed creator by a significant margin. To mark the unprecedented milestone - far beyond YouTube's traditional creator award ceiling of 100 million subscribers - YouTube CEO Neal Mohan personally presented Donaldson with a custom-made 500M Play Button.

The unique trophy features a silver, diamond-textured base inspired by the platform's iconic Diamond Play Button. It is wrapped in a 3D design of MrBeast's Beast Panther logo and incorporates his signature branding, including vivid blue crystal elements and a red-accented base.

"Congratulations @MrBeast on making history as the first creator to reach 500 million subscribers on @YouTube

! This achievement is a testament to what's possible when a creator has the freedom to follow their creativity and be their authentic selves. Jimmy, you are an incredible innovator, and we're so proud to be part of your journey," Neal Mohan wrote on X.

See the post here:

The award was unveiled at the conclusion of his high-production video titled "50 YouTube Legends Fight for $1,000,000." After receiving it from Mohan, Donaldson brought the trophy back to a recreation of his childhood bedroom, reflecting on his journey from uploading videos with zero subscribers to becoming the most-followed creator on the platform.

He also expressed gratitude to early YouTube creators who inspired him, as well as his global audience, noting that his success has enabled large-scale philanthropic initiatives and content projects worldwide. The milestone comes roughly a year after he surpassed 400 million subscribers in June 2025, when he was presented with a custom blue crystal award to mark that achievement.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur and philanthropist widely regarded as one of the most influential digital creators in the world. He began uploading videos to YouTube in his early teens, initially focusing on gaming content and simple commentary-style videos. Over time, he reinvented his channel with high-budget challenge videos, large-scale stunts, and attention-grabbing giveaways that helped him rapidly grow a global audience.

He is best known for viral concepts such as extreme survival challenges, massive cash prizes, and large-scale social experiments, often involving hundreds of participants and complex production setups. His videos are heavily produced and frequently cost millions of dollars to make, funded largely through advertising revenue, sponsorships, and reinvestment into content.

Beyond entertainment, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropy. He has funded food banks, built wells in underserved communities through initiatives like Beast Philanthropy, and organised large-scale charity drives. One of his most widely recognised campaigns is Team Trees, which raised funds to plant millions of trees worldwide.