Tab-Based Smart Classes In NDMC Schools

Teachers will be able to identify learning gaps and track the progress of every individual student New Delhi: Students in Navyug or NDMC schools will now get a chance to be part of the expanding smart classroom education eco-system, with a new collaboration. NDMC has partnered with Khan Academy India, an online non-profit educational organization, to set up tablet-based smart classes, allowing students to access the internet.



Following a pilot with two schools in January earlier this year, the endeavour seeking to empower teachers and enhance learning outcomes of students, will set up tablet-based smart labs in 28 schools, covering over 150 teachers and about 11,000 students of class 6 to 12.



"With the introduction of personal device based classrooms and introduction of self-paced platform of Khan Academy, we will be able to improve quality of education in NDMC/Navyug schools further," Naresh Kumar, Chairman, NDMC said.



The initiative will allow each student to work on topics that have been specifically assigned to him/her by the teacher, according to their specific learning needs.



Meanwhile, teachers will be able to identify learning gaps and track the progress of every individual student.



"These tablet-based smart classes will empower students and teachers alike since our platform helps students to become proficient in their subject and teachers would be able to identify learning needs of students," Sandeep Bapna, MD, Khan Academy India, said.



In the selected NDMC schools, one hour shall be set aside each week for every class, when teachers and students will use Khan Academy in the tab-based smart lab.



The academy will be training the teachers to enable them to confidently use the platform, through which they can assign videos, quizzes and unit tests to students.



"It has become very easy for us to give assignments and access each student's progress real-time, without any manual evaluation," Pooja Varshney, a teacher at NP Girls senior secondary school, one of the two schools where the pilot was rolled out, said.



