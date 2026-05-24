Government Declares Summer Vacation For Jammu Division Amid Extreme Heat

Summer Vacation 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced summer vacations for students in the summer zone of Jammu division. According to reports, the maximum temperature in Jammu was 39.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 1.5 degrees above normal.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo posted on her official X handle that the summer break for primary classes will begin on June 1, 2026, and for students of Classes 6 to 12, the summer vacation will commence on June 8, in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Summer Vacation Schedule

Primary Classes: June 1 to July 22, 2026

Classes 6 to 12: June 8 to July 22, 2026

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Monday issued a heatwave advisory for people as temperatures in the city are likely to soar up to 45 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to urge people, particularly elderly citizens and children, to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement during peak daytime hours.

The JMC also warned residents against leaving children or elderly persons inside parked vehicles, saying that enclosed vehicles can become dangerously hot within minutes under prevailing weather conditions. Field workers and sanitation staff operating in outdoor conditions have also been instructed to take precautionary measures, including regular hydration breaks.

Data issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar showed that Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.5 degrees below normal for this time of the season.