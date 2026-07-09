"Truly Unforgettable": PM Modi Welcomed By Indian Community In Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Australia on the second leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora.

"Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X soon after his arrival.

Modi, who was warmly received at the airport by senior officials of the Australian government and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, said he was looking forward to his talks with his Australian counterpart.

"I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership," he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Albanese and engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Upon his arrival at the hotel in Melbourne, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members, with chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

"The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride," he said in another post on X.

He witnessed performances, including a special fusion between the Australian didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument developed by indigenous Australians, and the Indian tabla, a 10-piece symphony orchestra presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and a Kathak performance.

"Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations," Modi said.

He praised Ron Murray and Sam Evans for their dedication to preserving and celebrating musical traditions.

Modi said the Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful.

"It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people. My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," he said.

Modi said he was also delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community. "Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia," he added.

In his departure statement in New Delhi, PM Modi had said that his visit would strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"I shall, in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties," he had said.

Modi arrived in Australia after concluding a three-day visit to Indonesia, where he held talks with President Prabowo Subianto, following which the two sides inked 14 agreements to boost cooperation in critical minerals, maritime security and other key sectors.

In a special gesture of friendship, PM Modi was seen off by President Prabowo at the airport.

In Indonesia, PM Modi, along with President Prabowo, also visited the majestic Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, marking the inauguration of a joint conservation project for this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

From Australia, Modi will travel to New Zealand on the last leg of his trip.

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