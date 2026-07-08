"Big Week Of Conversations, Connections": Australian Envoy On PM Modi's Visit

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Wednesday said that Melbourne is buzzing and looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as a "big week of conversations, connections and progress" for bilateral partnership.

In a short video posted on X, Green highlighted the economic and cultural significance of PM Modi's visit while standing on the banks of Yarra River.

"Here, I am in Melbourne on the banks of the Yarra River waiting to welcome Prime Minister Modiji this evening to Australia. And it's great that he's coming to this city of Melbourne. Behind me are the steel and glass towers of the Finance and Resource Centres of Australia. I know many people in India are focusing on the major diaspora engagement he will have, but very, very important is that trade and commerce relationship between our countries, already terrific with our first phase free trade agreement, can get even stronger."

Green stated that Australia is looking forward to have more cooperation with India in sports, arts and culture.

"Melbourne is also the city of culture and we are looking to do more in the field of arts and culture with India. It's also a great sporting city, the home of Cricket Australia and we look forward to doing more with India in the field of sport which has been at the heart of our relationship for so long. Big buzz in this city, the weather is favourable. We're just looking forward to the arrival of the Prime Minister."

PM Modi is set to arrive in Australia's Melbourne on Wednesday night, local time. The visit is taking place at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"Namaste Prime Minister Modi! A quick vibe check from Melbourne: the city is buzzing and ready to extend you a warm welcome. I've just arrived, and the excitement is palpable. A big week of conversations, connections and progress for the Australia-India partnership," Green wrote on X while sharing the video.

During his visit, PM Modi will attend the third India Australia Annual Summit Albanese. He will also meet Governor General of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC and participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address a gathering of top business leaders from both countries.

PM Modi will later on Thursday address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. He is also scheduled to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia during his visit.

PM Modi will be arriving in Melbourne from Jakarta. Australia is the second stop of PM Modi's three-nation visit and will be followed by New Zealand.

In his departure statement, PM Modi noted that his visit to Australia will be an opportunity for both nations to deepen bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

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