Summer Vacation 2026: Punjab Schools To Remain Closed Till June 30 Amid Extreme Heat Conditions

Punjab Summer Holidays: The Punjab School Education Department has extended summer vacations for all government, aided and private schools across the state till June 30, 2026, citing the ongoing heatwave and rising temperatures. The extended break, effective from June 1, has been announced as a precautionary measure to safeguard students' health during the extreme weather conditions.

The decision comes amid intense heat across several parts of India. According to international air-quality monitoring platform AQI, the world's 45 hottest cities at midday on Wednesday were all located in India, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded the state's highest temperature at 38 degrees Celsius on June 1.

"In view of the increasing summer season in the state of Punjab, holidays are observed in all government, aided and private schools from 01.06.2026 to 30.06.2026." the official notice read.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to the Education Minister, School Education Department officials, SCERT Punjab and other concerned authorities for implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently cautioned against the dangers of extreme heat, highlighting its health risks, including dehydration and heatstroke. Authorities in several states have reported heat-related illnesses, while Telangana recorded multiple heatstroke deaths last week.

Other States With Ongoing Summer Vacations

Several states have already announced summer breaks due to the prevailing heat conditions. Schools in Delhi will remain closed till June 30, while Haryana has also declared vacations from June 1 to June 30. In Uttar Pradesh, schools are scheduled to reopen after June 15, whereas Bihar's summer break will continue till June 20. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have announced holidays from April 24 to June 11, while schools in Chhattisgarh remain closed from April 20 to June 15 as part of the annual summer vacation schedule.