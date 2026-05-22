Make This Summer Count: Smart Ways Kids Can Utilise School Holidays

Summer Vacation Activities For Students: As schools across India shut down for summer vacations, students can use this time to transform their break from a period of idle relaxation to a transformative season of growth, skill-building, and meaningful experiences. While vacations are associated with relaxation, they can also be a time for holistic development, exploration, and learning. Imagine returning to school with new skills, fresh perspectives, and exciting stories to tell.

According to the Associated Clinic of Psychology, the shift from structured school days to flexible summer schedules creates space for simple, restorative activities. It stated that the time spent outdoors, playing, or just exploring is essential. "Studies have shown that even a one‑week break from work boosts creative thinking, enabling students to return with fresh perspectives," it added.

Smart Ways to Maximise Summer Vacations

With summer 2026 officially underway, students from primary to higher secondary levels are encouraged to adopt a balanced approach that combines learning, creativity, physical activity, social responsibility, and resting. Here's a list to ease the process for you.

Prioritise physical fitness: yoga classes, running, swimming classes, etc Try a new hobby: painting, pottery, reading, photography, etc Volunteer for a cause: volunteer at local shelters, participate in environmental clean-ups, or assist at libraries or art galleries Join summer camps Try coding, graphic design, photography Try learning musical instruments Join an online course for skill building Develop reading habits: read newspapers, books, novels, biographies, etc Try journaling, write something Experience STEM workshops Go for nature-based adventures Explore historical sites Gain internship experience Learn new languages Take a break, sleep properly, and give your body some rest

By engaging in activities combining fun with learning, students can return to school not only refreshed but enriched with experiences that will last a lifetime.

Family vacations can become powerful learning experiences by visiting destinations with cultural or geographical significance. Exploring new destinations helps students understand different lifestyles, cuisines, and traditions while broadening perspectives on global diversity.

For high school and college students, summer internships offer hands-on career experience. These experiences build confidence while adding valuable skills to resumes for future opportunities like college applications or job interviews.

Libraries across India are hosting summer reading programmes to make knowledge acquisition engaging. Activities like volunteering teach empathy and teamwork, while personal projects foster independence and critical thinking.