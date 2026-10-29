UK Study Plans? British Council Announces Education Fair In 3 Indian Cities

Study In The UK: Students aspiring to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom (UK) can explore study opportunities at the Study UK Education Fair 2026, organised by the British Council. The fair will allow prospective students to interact with university representatives, explore courses and admission requirements, and seek information on tuition fees, scholarships, student visas, post-study work opportunities, and student life.

Choosing a university abroad involves several considerations, including application procedures, admission deadlines, tuition fees, and financial assistance. The education fair will bring representatives from UK universities under one roof, giving students and parents an opportunity to compare options, clarify their queries, and make informed decisions about studying in the UK.

The Study UK Education Fair 2026 will be held in three Indian cities: Dibrugarh on November 19, Delhi on November 21, and Mumbai on November 23.

Study UK Education Fair 2026: Dates, Timings And Venues

Dibrugarh

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 3pm to 6pm.

Venue: Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh

Participating universities: 33

Delhi

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 12 pm to 4pm

Venue: British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Delhi

Participating universities: 50

Mumbai

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 3pm to 7pm

Venue: Taj President Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions, 90 Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai

Participating universities: 49

Why Attend The Study UK Education Fair 2026?

Meet university representatives: Interact directly with representatives from participating UK universities and explore courses that align with your academic interests and career goals.

Explore tuition fees and scholarships: Learn about tuition costs, scholarship opportunities, financial assistance, and admission requirements.

Understand application procedures: Get information about application processes, entry criteria, and admission deadlines.

Discover student life in the UK: Find out about accommodation, campus experiences, and student support services.

Make informed decisions: Students and parents can discuss their concerns with university representatives, compare available options, and plan their next steps.

How To Register For The Study UK Education Fair 2026

Students interested in attending the fair can register through the British Council's official website.

During registration, applicants must select the city they wish to attend and provide their full name, email address, mobile number, and current city or town of residence. They must also select a category: student, working professional, parent or guardian, teacher, counsellor or other.

The fair offers prospective students an opportunity to connect directly with UK universities, understand their study options, and gather the information they need to plan their higher education journey.