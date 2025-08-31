Study In Imperial College London In 2025: Tuition Fees, Courses, Admission

Study In Imperial College London 2025: Thinking about studying abroad at one of the most prestigious universities in the world? Imperial College London, ranked 2nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026, is a dream destination for students pursuing excellence in Science, Engineering, Medicine, and Business.

The university hosts over 20,448 students, out of which 45 per cent (9,230 students) are international-making it a truly global learning hub. With 435 undergraduate and postgraduate programs, Imperial offers a wide range of opportunities for ambitious learners.

Top Facilities at Imperial College London

Imperial stands out not just for academics but also for its world-class facilities that give students access to cutting-edge research and hands-on learning:

• Hydrodynamics Laboratory - Used to study wave motion and its effects, vital for marine and civil engineering research.

• KPMG Data Observatory (DO) - The largest facility of its kind in Europe, featuring a circular wall of 64 monitors powered by 32 computers, providing a unique 313-degree surround vision for analyzing complex datasets.

• Advanced Wind Tunnels - Ranging from low-speed testing to Mach 9, enabling aerospace and automotive research at extreme conditions.

• Full-Motion Flight Simulator - Helps test and improve the handling and performance of current and next-generation aircraft.

• Carbon Capture Pilot Plant - A four-story facility built to industrial standards, allowing students to gain real-world experience in tackling climate challenges.

These facilities ensure students don't just learn theory-they experience innovation first-hand.

Study In Imperial College London: Courses, Fees, Admission

Courses Offered

Imperial College London offers programs across multiple disciplines:

• 66 Undergraduate Programs - Primarily in Engineering, Life Sciences, Medicine, and Natural Sciences.

• 163 Master's Programs - In specialized areas of science and technology.

• 15 Programs in Business and Management - Including the flagship Full-time MBA, as well as Weekend and Online MBA options.

• 11 Programs in Social Sciences & Management - Providing a well-rounded academic portfolio.

Admission Requirements

International students applying to Imperial are expected to meet English proficiency standards:

• TOEFL : Minimum 91+

• IELTS: Minimum 6.5+

Tuition Fees & Cost of Living

Studying at Imperial is a significant investment, but one that pays off in global career opportunities:



• Domestic Tuition Fees: Rs.11,01,415 onwards

• International Tuition Fees: Rs.41,67,516 onwards

• Estimated Living Expenses (per year): USD 28,350 (Rs.23 lakh plus)

• Accommodation: Rs.14,69,418

• Food: Rs. 2,93,531

• Transport: Rs. 2,52,983

• Utilities: Rs. 4,83,841