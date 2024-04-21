Study Abroad: UK University Opens Application For MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering Course

Study Abroad: It is a one-year course with an annual overseas fee of 29,700 pounds.

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom (UK) has invited applications for the MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course starting in September 2024. These scholarships are open to new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

The deadline for scholarship applications is 1pm (UK time) on May 13, 2024. Scholarship results will be declared on June 10.

The programme aims to equip students with the expertise required by the global pharmaceutical industry.

Students enrolled in this course will explore the principles and practical applications of pharmaceutical science, including oral drug delivery, medication production, and the integration of new technologies in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processes.

Structured to instill fundamental chemical engineering concepts crucial for industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing, the curriculum offers hands-on training with advanced formulated products, using the university's industrial-scale continuous powder processing plant (ConsiGma 25).

In addition to the academic faculty, students will be taught by renowned experts in the field.

Upon completion, graduates will be equipped for careers across various sectors, including detergents (Unilever or P&G), food products (Nestle), cosmetics, catalyst manufacturing, and fertilizers.

Course Details:

It is a one-year course with an annual overseas fee of 29,700 pounds (Rs 30,62,688).

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 55% in science, technology, and engineering from an accredited university.

An overall IELTS score of 6.5 with at least 6.0 in each section, or its equivalent.

Scholarship Opportunity:

The University is offering 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships, each valued at 5,000 pounds (Rs 5.15 lakh) for tuition fees.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.