SP University November Exam Results Declared @ Spuvvn.edu; Check Now

"Sardar Patel University Results, SPU Results for SPU BA Result, SPU BCom Result, SPU BSc Results, SPU MCom Results, SPU MSc Results and several others are published on the website now," said a notification posted on the website.
SP University Result 2017: How to check
Go to the official website of SP University, spuvvn.edu
Click on the results link
Click on any of the results link given as;
1.Click on this link for detailed results
2.For the detailed result for all the First Semester, Second Semester, Third Semester, Fourth Semester, Fifth Semester & Sixth Semester under CBCS Please Click at the link given using Student Username & Password
For the first option, Choose your subject and enter your student Number, then submit and check your results.
For the second option, login with your login details and check the detailed results
Sardar Patel University (SPU)
Sardar Patel University (SPU), located at the unique educational township at Vallabh Vidyanagar - Gujarat, was established by an Act of the Legislative Assembly in December 1955. Currently, SPU has under its umbrella a total of 26 Postgraduate Departments, a constituent college and 87 affiliated colleges, which offer more than 30 PG courses.
