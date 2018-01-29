SP University November Exam Results Declared @ Spuvvn.edu; Check Now

Sardar Patel University (SPU) or SP University has declared several undergraduate and post graduate November exam results on its official website, spuvvn.edu.

Education | | Updated: January 29, 2018 19:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SP University November Exam Results Declared @ Spuvvn.edu; Check Now

SP University November Exam Results Declared @ Spuvvn.edu; Check Now

New Delhi:  Sardar Patel University (SPU) or SP University has declared several undergraduate and post graduate November exam results on its official website, spuvvn.edu. The candidates may access Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and among other results from the SP University results from the official website now. To access the SP University results following the steps given here under in the story.

"Sardar Patel University Results, SPU Results for SPU BA Result, SPU BCom Result, SPU BSc Results, SPU MCom Results, SPU MSc Results and several others are published on the website now," said a notification posted on the website.
 

SP University Result 2017: How to check

SP University Result 2017, Sardar Patel University, SP Results, Spuvvn.edu, sp university bsc sem 1 result, spuvvn, sardar patel university result 2017, www.spuvvn.edu result 2017, spu result

Go to the official website of SP University, spuvvn.edu

Click on the results link

Click on any of the results link given as;

1.Click on this link for detailed results

2.For the detailed result for all the First Semester, Second Semester, Third Semester, Fourth Semester, Fifth Semester & Sixth Semester under CBCS Please Click at the link given using Student Username & Password

For the first option, Choose your subject and enter your student Number, then submit and check your results.

For the second option, login with your login details and check the detailed results 

Sardar Patel University (SPU)

Sardar Patel University (SPU), located at the unique educational township at Vallabh Vidyanagar - Gujarat, was established by an Act of the Legislative Assembly in December 1955. Currently, SPU has under its umbrella a total of 26 Postgraduate Departments, a constituent college and 87 affiliated colleges, which offer more than 30 PG courses.

Read other results news here:

Odisha's Sambalpur University Declares BA, BSc, BCom First Semester Results @ Orissaresults.nic.in; Check Now

University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

Gulbarga University BCom 1st Semester Results Declared @ Gug.ac.in; Check Now

NTRUHS BSc Nursing Results Declared: Check Here

Gulbarga University BCom 3rd Semester Results Declared @ Gug.ac.in; Check Now

Comments
Close [X]
Osmania University Bachelors In Management, MAM Exam Results Declared @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now

Click here for more Education News

Trending

SP UniversitySardar Patel University

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................