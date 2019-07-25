Azam Khan Fined Rs 3.27 Crore For Building University Gate On State Land

A fine of Rs 3,27,60,000 was imposed on Azam Khan, who is the Chancellor of the University. (File photo)

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday ordered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on public works department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari imposed a fine of Rs 3,27,60,000 on Mr Khan, who is the Chancellor of the University, and directed him to pay the sum within 15 days from today, as per an order issued on Thursday.

The authority also said if Mr Khan does not comply with the order, civic authorities will demolish the gate.

At least 25 complaints have been registered against Mr Khan in cases relating to alleged land grab.

The police said complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.

