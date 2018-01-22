NTRUHS BSc Nursing Results Declared: Check Here

NTRUHS has declared the BSc Nursing results after adding grace marks as per University rules.
NTRUHS BSc Nursing Results: Check here
The candidates who are searching for NTRUHS BSc Nursing results may check their results here:
NTRUHS BSc Nursing Marks: How To Check
The students who have appeared for the NTRUHS BSc Nursing examinations held on November and December 2017 may check their marks following these steps:
Go to the official website of NTRUHS.
Click on the results link, and then click on the 'Nursing' link
Click on the marks link given next to your course year on the next page
Enter your registration number on the next page
Click submit and check your marks
