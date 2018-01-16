Osmania University Bachelors In Management, MAM Exam Results Declared @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now

Osmania University has declared the Bachelors in Management October 2017 and MAM October, August 2017 exam results on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: January 16, 2018 14:33 IST
New Delhi:  Osmania University has declared the Bachelors in Management October 2017 and MAM October, August 2017 exam results on the official website of the varsity. The candidates who are searching for these results may go to the official website of Osmania University and check their results. Osmania University had recently published multiple results of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Commerce (MCom) Centre for Distance Education (CDE). The Hyderabad based university had then released the results for both internal and non-internal June 2017 exams.

Osmania University has declared the following results today on its official website:

Bachellors in Management Oct 2017 Results    
MAM (5 yrs Integrated) RV Aug 2017 Results
MAM Oct 2017 Results
 

Osmania University Result 2017: How to check


Follow these steps to check your Osmania University exam results:
 
Step One: Go to the official website of Osmania University

Step Two: Click on the 'Examination Results' tab on the homepage.

Step Three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four: Enter your hall ticket number. Enter 12 Digit Hall Ticket Number Ex: 140214683002, 140214683010.

Step Five: Click on submit and view your result.

Step 6: Click on print page and take a print out of your result.

