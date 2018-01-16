Osmania University Bachelors In Management, MAM Exam Results Declared @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now Osmania University has declared the Bachelors in Management October 2017 and MAM October, August 2017 exam results on the official website of the varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania University Bachelors In Management, MAM Exam Results Declared @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now New Delhi: Osmania University has declared the Bachelors in Management October 2017 and MAM October, August 2017 exam results on the official website of the varsity. The candidates who are searching for these results may go to the official website of Osmania University and check their results.



Osmania University has declared the following results today on its official website:



Bachellors in Management Oct 2017 Results

MAM (5 yrs Integrated) RV Aug 2017 Results

MAM Oct 2017 Results

Osmania University Result 2017: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Osmania University exam results:

Step One: Go to the official website of Osmania University



Step Two: Click on the 'Examination Results' tab on the homepage.



Step Three: Click on the relevant result link.



Step Four: Enter your hall ticket number. Enter 12 Digit Hall Ticket Number Ex: 140214683002, 140214683010.



Step Five: Click on submit and view your result.



Step 6: Click on print page and take a print out of your result.



