The University had earlier released the result for MA/M.Com./MCJ/MSW/M.Sc. II and IV Sem (Regular & Backlog) (Recounting) for which the exam was conducted in May/June 2017.
Osmania University Result 2017: How to check
Osmania University MA, MSc, MCom CDE June 2017 Results Declared @ Osmania.ac.in; Check Now
Follow these steps to check your Osmania University MA, MSc and MCom CDE June 2017 exam results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Osmania University
Step 2: Click on the 'Examination Results' tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the relevant result link.
Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number.
Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.
Step 6: Click on print page and take a print out of your result.
Osmania University has released the following results today on the official website:
Comments
MA(CDE) (URDU) (NON INTERNAL) June-2017
M.Sc(CDE) Statistics (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Psychology) (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (PPM) (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Political Science) (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Philosophy) (Non Internal) June-2017
M.Sc (CDE) (Mathematics) (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Economics) (Non Internal) June-2017
M.Com(CDE) (Non Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (URDU) (Internal) June-2017
M.Sc (CDE) (Statistics) (Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Psychology) (Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (PPM) (Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) (Political Science) (Internal) June-2017
MA (CDE) (Philosophy) (Internal ) June-2017
M.Sc(Mathes)(CDE) (Internal) June-2017
MA(CDE) Economics (Internal) June-2017
M.Com (CDE) (Internal) June-2017
Click here for more Education News