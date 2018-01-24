Gulbarga University BCom 1st Semester Results Declared @ Gug.ac.in; Check Now Gulbarga University has declared the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) first semester results on the official results website of the varsity.

Candidates who are searching for Gulbarga University may access their results following these steps:



Steps One: Go to the official website of Gulbarga University, gug.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step Three: Next, the candidates will be directed to a third party results link hosted by India Results

Step Four: Click on the Gulbarga University BCom I Semester results link

Step Five: Enter your roll number or name on the next page

Step Six: Get your results



COMMENTSGulbarga University has the jurisdiction over four districts of Karnataka; Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri. Looked upon as an oasis of knowledge, wisdom and learning, research and extension in an otherwise backward or barren region of Hyderabad Karnataka, it has emerged as a harbinger of positive social transformation, an instrument of progress, and a vehicle of inclusive and sustainable growth.



