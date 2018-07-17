Gulbarga University Result 2018 For B.Sc 6th Semester Released @ Gug.ac.in, Check Now

Gulbarga University Result 2018 For B.Sc 6th Semester Released, Check Now

Gulbarga University Result 2018: Gulbarga University has released the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) sixth semester results on the official website of the varsity. The Gulbarga University Result 2018 can be accessed from the official website of the varsity, http://www.gug.ac.in/. The Gulbarga University has released the Bachelor of Science sixth semester results of exams held in May 2018. Before this, Gulbarga University had declared the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first semester results on the official results website of the varsity on January 24.

The university released M.A English first semester (exams were held in January) and B.Com 6th semester (exams were held in May) results yesterday.

The B.Com 3rd semester results were released on January 21.

Gulbarga University B.Sc VIth Semester Results: How to check

Candidates who are searching for Gulbarga University B.Sc results may access their results following these steps:

Steps I : Visit the official website of Gulbarga University, gug.ac.in

Step II : Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step III : Next, the candidates will be directed to a third party results link hosted by India Results

Step IV : Click on the Gulbarga University BSc VI Semester results link

Step V : Enter your roll number or name on the next page

Step Vi : Get your results

Click here for more Education News

