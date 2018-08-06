Gulbarga University Result 2018 For B.Sc 2nd Semester Released @ Gug.ac.in, Check Now

GUG Result 2018 For B.Sc 2nd Semester Released @ Gug.ac.in, Check Now

Gulbarga University has released the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) second semester results on the official website of the varsity. The Gulbarga University Result 2018 can be accessed from the official website of the varsity, http://www.gug.ac.in/. Results have been declared for the B.Sc. second semester exam held in May 2018. Before this, Gulbarga University had declared the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) sixth and first semester results on the official results website of the varsity on July 17 and January 24, respectively.

The university released M.A English first semester (exams were held in January) and B.Com 6th semester (exams were held in May) results last month.

The B.Com 3rd semester results were released on January 21.

Gulbarga University B.Sc Results: Know How To Check

Steps I : Go to the official website of Gulbarga University, gug.ac.in

Step II : Click on the results link

Step III : Candidates will be directed to a third party results link hosted by India Results

Step IV : Click on the Gulbarga University BSc II Semester results link

Step V : Enter your roll number or name

Step VI : Get your results

