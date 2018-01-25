Odisha's Sambalpur University Declares BA, BSc, BCom First Semester Results @ Orissaresults.nic.in; Check Now

Odisha Sambalpur University Result: How to check
The candidates may check their Sambalpur University results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
Step Two: Click on '+3 first semester (Arts, Science, Commerce)' results link
Step Three: Enter the roll number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the result
Step Six: Take a printout
