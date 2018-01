Odisha's Sambalpur University Declares BA, BSc, BCom First Semester Results @ Orissaresults.nic.in; Check Now

Odisha Sambalpur University Result: How to check

Odisha's Sambalpur University has declared the results for +3 first semester (Arts, Science, Commerce) December examination, 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official website of the university. Result is also available at the official website of the government result portal orissaresults.nic.in. Results have been declared for +3 first Semester university exam for Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Sambalpur University had declared the results for +3 second year examination in October last year.The candidates may check their Sambalpur University results following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.inStep Two: Click on '+3 first semester (Arts, Science, Commerce)' results linkStep Three: Enter the roll numberStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Get the resultStep Six: Take a printout