Sambalpur University +3 Second Year Results Announced, Check Now

Sambalpur University has announced the +3 second degree results on a third party website. Sambalpur University +3 second degree results of Arts, Science and Commerce examinations can be accessed from the website, indiaresults.com. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result using their roll number or with their names after entering them on the place given on India Results website. On searching on the official website of Sambalpur University -- suniv.ac.in -- we could not find any link for the degree results.

Last time the Sambalpur University results were declared on the official results portal of Odisha, orissaresults.nic.in.

Sambalpur University Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Sambalpur University degree results:

Step I : Visit the third party website, indiaresults.com

Step II : Click on the "Odisha" state link given on the hompage

Step III : On next page, click on '+3 second Arts, Science, Commerce' results link for Sambalpur University.

Step IV : Enter your roll number or name.

Step V : Click on submit.

Step VI : View your result.

Step VII : Take a printout of your result.

