Sambalpur University Declares +3 Final Year Result For Arts, Commerce, Science Stream Sambalpur University, Odisha has declared the +3 final year result for Arts, Science, Commerce streams.

Sambalpur University result available on Orissaresults.nic.in



Sambalpur University result available on Orissaresults.nic.in



Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on '+3 Final Year Result (Arts, Science, Commerce)' results link for Sambalpur University. You will find the link at the top of the page only.

Step Three: Enter your roll number correctly.

Step Four: Click on submit.

Step Five: View your result.

Step Six: Take a printout of your result.



The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra has announced the result officially, and it is available for students online at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43%. Balasore district which had the highest pass percentage last year, has witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69.



