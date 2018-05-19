CHSE Odisha To Declare +2 Science Result Today: Live Update CHSE +2 result will be available at orissaresults.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2018: Live Update New Delhi: CHSE +2 result 2018 expected today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is most likely to release the plus two science result today, a source close to the Council, confirmed. The Council is expected to release the results of other streams -- Arts and Commerce -- anytime soon after the release of +2 science results. The Council is yet to announce a date for the results. However there's no official update. Students awaiting the result can check their +2 results at the official result hosting website orissaresults.nic.in.



CHSE +2 Result 2018: Know How To Check

CHSE +2 Result 2018: Live Update '

May 19, 9.00 am: In May first week, the class 10 board in the State also known as Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had released the



May 19, 8.45 am: CHSE +2 result will be available at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in. Students can also check the result at alternative result portals like indiaresults.com.



May 19, 8.30 am: CHSE Class 12 Arts and Commerce results were released on the last week of May last year.



May 19, 8.00 am: As of now, there's no exact date confirmed for +2 result of other streams: Arts and Commerce.



May 19, 7.45 am: Last year, 81.11 per cent students had cleared the examination out of 90,643 students in the science stream exam.



May 19, 7.30 am: As per the latest update, the Council will release the +2 result for science stream today.



May 19, 7.01 am: The Odisha CHSE class 12 exams for all the streams -- Arts, Commerce and Science -- began on March 6 were conducted till March 29, 2018.



