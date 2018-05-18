CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results To Be Released Soon @ Orissaresults.nic.in; Here Is How To Check CHSE Odisha or the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is expected to release the 12th or +2 or Plus Two Science results on May 19.

CHSE Odisha + 2 Results 2018: CHSE Odisha or the



The CHSE Class 12 or Plus two practical examinations began before the theory exams scheduled for March this year.



Odisha CHSE is expected to release the results of other streams -- Arts and Commerce -- anytime soon after the release of +2 science results. The Council is yet to announce a date for the results.



Last year, CHSE Odisha declared the Class 12 science results on May 12, that is why, the students are searching for the results from the beginning of the second week of May this year.



When the CHSE Plus 2 results released last year, the Mass Education minister Badri Naryan Patra said that 81.11 per cent students have cleared the examination out of 90,643 students who had appeared for the science stream exam.



CHSE Class 12 Arts and Commerce results were released on the last week of May last year.

CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2018: How To Check

The candidates who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus Two Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE, Orissaresults.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the Science Plus 2 results link



Step Three: On next page, enter your registration credentials



Step Four: Submit the details and check your results.



The students will be able to check the results from the official CHSE website also. For that, click on the results link given on the home page and then follow the steps three onwards given above.



