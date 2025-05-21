CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2025: Scorecards Expected To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to release the Class 12 results 2025 today for all three major streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. Although there is currently no official confirmation on the exact date and time of the announcement, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3.93 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams this year, which were conducted at 1,276 centres across the state.

How To Check CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Submit the details to view the result

Step 5. Download and save the scorecard for future use

What Details Will Be On Marksheet?

The digital scorecard will include:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Stream (Arts/Commerce/Science)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks and Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

How To Check CHSE Odisha +2 Via SMS

If the official websites are down due to high traffic, students can also access their results via SMS:

Type RESULT FOR12 and send it to 56263.

How To Check CHSE Odisha +2 Through DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Select "Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

Class XII 2025 Results"

Step 3. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Step 4. Click on "Next" and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 5. After successful verification, your account will be activated

Step 6. Access the DigiLocker dashboard and find your result in the Documents section