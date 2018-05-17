CHSE Odisha will release Plus 2 Arts and Commerce stream results later. The Council is yet to announce a date for the results.
CHSE Odisha announced the plus two science results on May 12 last year. The Mass Education minister Badri Naryan Patra announced the Plus Two results then and he said that 81.11 per cent students have cleared the examination out of 90,643 students who had appeared for the science stream exam.
CHSE Class 12 Arts and Commerce results were released on the last week on May last year.
Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2018: How To Check
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: Plus 2 Science Results On May 19; Check Details Here
The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE, Orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Science Plus 2 results link
Step 3: On next page, enter your registration credentials
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: See your results
Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.
The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as "PRAJNAPITHA".
CommentsClick here for more Education News