CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: Plus 2 Science Results On May 19; Check Details Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the Class 12 or Plus 2 Science results on May 19, said a source close to the council.

Education | | Updated: May 17, 2018 21:53 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: Plus 2 Science Results On May 19; Check Details Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: Plus 2 Science Results On May 19; Check Details Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the Class 12 Science results on May 19, said a source close to the council. CHSE 12th Class results will be released on the official websites www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha declared the annual HSC or Class 10 examination results on May 7. The Odisha CHSE class 12 or Plus two (+2) exams of all the streams started from March 6 this year. The annual exams were conducted till March 29, 2018. The CHSE Class 12 or Plus two practical examinations began before the theory exams scheduled for March this year. 

CHSE Odisha will release Plus 2 Arts and Commerce stream results later. The Council is yet to announce a date for the results.

CHSE Odisha announced the plus two science results on May 12 last year. The Mass Education minister Badri Naryan Patra announced the Plus Two results then and he said that 81.11 per cent students have cleared the examination out of 90,643 students who had appeared for the science stream exam.

CHSE Class 12 Arts and Commerce results were released on the last week on May last year.
 

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2018: How To Check

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result, CHSE Science results, CHSE Science results 2018, CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2018, CHSE Odisha Plus 2, CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2018, Plus 2 Science Results, Orissaresults.nic.in, Chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: Plus 2 Science Results On May 19; Check Details Here

The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE, Orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Science Plus 2 results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration credentials

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: See your results

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. 

The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as "PRAJNAPITHA".

Comments
Click here for more Education News

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CHSE Odisha Class 12th ResultCHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................