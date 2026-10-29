SLAT 2027: Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply By November 15

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the schedule for the final mock test of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027. Students who want to take the mock test must complete their registration by November 1, 2026.

The SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test will be held on November 22, 2026, and will be available on the test portal from 9 AM to 7 PM. The mock test is designed to help candidates understand the exam pattern, question types, and time management before the actual entrance exam.

The application process for SLAT 2027 is currently open. While candidates need to apply by November 1 to access the mock test, the overall registration window for the entrance exam will remain open until December 4, 2026.

The SLAT 2027 examination will be conducted on December 19 and December 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process and pay the required application fee before the deadline. Applications submitted without fee payment will not be accepted.

How To Apply For SLAT 2027

Visit the official SLAT website.

website. Click on the SLAT 2027 Registration link.

Complete the new user registration by entering the required details.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Review the details and submit the form.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Why Take The SLAT Mock Test?

The mock test follows the same format as the actual entrance examination and helps students:

Understand the exam pattern and structure.

Get familiar with different types of questions.

Practice time management.

Gain confidence before the main examination.

Learn how the online test process works.

Students planning to appear for SLAT 2027 are encouraged to take the mock test to assess their preparation and improve their exam strategy ahead of the entrance test.