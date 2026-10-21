SLAT 2027: Registration Closes On December 4, Check Exam Dates And Result Schedule

SLAT 2027: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the schedule for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 for admission to undergraduate law programmes for the academic year 2027-28. The entrance examination will be conducted on December 19 and December 26, 2026, offering candidates two attempts to improve their performance. The test will be held in computer-based mode and will feature 60 objective-type questions across five sections. There will be no negative marking. Candidates seeking admission to participating Symbiosis law schools must complete the registration and payment process by December 4, 2026.

SLAT 2027 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for registration, admit cards, examinations and results below:

Registration and payment deadline: December 4, 2026

December 4, 2026 SLAT 01 admit card: December 11, 2026

December 11, 2026 SLAT 02 admit card: December 18, 2026

December 18, 2026 SLAT 01 examination: December 19, 2026

December 19, 2026 SLAT 02 examination: December 26, 2026

December 26, 2026 Result announcement: January 12, 2027

The examination will last 60 minutes. Candidates can attempt the sections in any order. The schedule and mode of the test may change under unavoidable circumstances, at the discretion of SIU.

SLAT 2027 Exam Guidelines

Candidates must report to their allotted test centres at least two hours before the examination begins to complete security checks and document verification. They must carry their admit cards and original identity proofs for authentication by the invigilator. Entry will not be permitted after the test starts.

Candidates using unfair means may be disqualified from admission consideration and barred from receiving SLAT scores. Only candidates who appear for the examination will be eligible to receive their scorecards. The scorecard is an important document required for subsequent institute-level selection processes and should be retained throughout the programme if admission is granted.