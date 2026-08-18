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SLAT 2027 Exam Date Out; Check Registration And Key Details

Symbiosis International will open SLAT 2027 applications soon with a deadline of December 4, 2026, for undergraduate law admissions.

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SLAT 2027 Exam Date Out; Check Registration And Key Details
SLAT 2027 will be held online on December 19 and 26 across 68 cities
  • Symbiosis International will open SLAT 2027 applications soon for law aspirants
  • The last date to apply for SLAT 2027 is December 4, 2026
  • SLAT 2027 will be held online on December 19 and December 26, 2026
How do I pay the SLAT application fee online?

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is expected to open the SLAT 2027 application form soon for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes. The registration window will remain open until December 4, 2026, according to the schedule.

The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 will be conducted in online mode on December 19 and December 26, 2026. The exam will be held across around 68 test cities.

Candidates interested in admission to the law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools should keep track of the application and examination dates.

SLAT 2027: Important dates

EventDate
Application formTo be announced
Last date to applyDecember 4, 2026
SLAT Test 1 admit cardDecember 11, 2026
SLAT Test 2 admit cardDecember 18, 2026
SLAT Test 1December 19, 2026
SLAT Test 2December 26, 2026

SLAT 2027 eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate. Students appearing for their Class 12 examination in 2027 can also apply.

There is no upper age limit for appearing in SLAT.

How to apply for SLAT 2027?

Once registration opens, candidates can apply through the official SLAT website. They will have to:

  1. Register using their name, email ID, mobile number and other details.
  2. Fill in the application form.
  3. Upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature.
  4. Pay the application fee of Rs 2,250 per test through the available online payment modes.
  5. Submit the form and save the confirmation for future reference.

SLAT 2027 exam pattern

SLAT will be conducted as a computer-based test comprising 60 multiple-choice questions for 60 marks.

The question paper will have five sections:

  • Logical Reasoning
  • Analytical Reasoning
  • Reading Comprehension
  • General Knowledge
  • Legal Reasoning

Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking.

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