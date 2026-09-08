Symbiosis Law Admission Mock Test 2027: Last Date To Register, Instructions

SLAT 2027 Mock Test: The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 mock test is scheduled to be held on September 16, 2026, from 10 am to 11 am. Interested candidates can register for the mock test by paying the prescribed fee until September 14 via the official website, slat-test.org.

The SLAT 2027 mock test will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from five sections: Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. Each question will have four options.

Candidates must complete the mock test in one sitting, as they will be allowed only one attempt.

Those who submit their application forms after the deadline will not be allowed to take the mock test. The SLAT 2027 examination will be conducted on December 19 and 26 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

SLAT 2027 Mock Test: Check Key Instructions

Candidates must check the instructions given below before attempting the mock test:

The username, password, and mock test link will be provided to candidates via SMS, WhatsApp, and email on the contact details provided at the time of registration.

Applicants must log in using only one device, as multiple logins from different devices may result in their accounts being blocked.

For an easier and seamless experience, candidates are advised to use a laptop or desktop instead of a mobile phone.

Only one question will be displayed on the screen at a time. To move to the next question, click the Next button.

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In case of any login issues or queries related to the mock test, applicants can contact the designated helpdesk at 9071013499.