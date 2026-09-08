NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon: Check When And Where To Download

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) answer key 2026 soon. The provisional answer key will be released on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG answer key will be published for the first time following the Supreme Court's order dated April 29, 2025.

Along with the provisional answer key, the NBEMS will also provide candidates with their response sheets and question IDs, allowing them to check their responses and calculate their estimated scores. To calculate their scores, applicants must be aware of the marking scheme. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for an unattempted question.

Candidates will only be able to check and download their NEET PG answer key through the applicant login. Following the release of the answer key, the exam-conducting body will declare the result on September 30, 2026.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG answer key once it is published.

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the 'NEET PG' option available on the website.

Step 3: After being redirected to the NEET PG portal, log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Click on the NEET PG answer key and response sheet link.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key for future reference.

The NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30, 2026, from 9am to 12:30pm, while the re-examination for aspirants who could not complete the exam due to an internal power failure was held on September 5, 2026.