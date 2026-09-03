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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Out; Check How To Download

NBEMS has released admit cards for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination scheduled on September 5, 2026.

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Out; Check How To Download
Admit cards include candidate details, exam date, centre information.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the re-exam scheduled for September 5, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The re-examination is being conducted for candidates who have been specifically identified as eligible to appear for it. Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned on their hall ticket before appearing for the examination.

How to download NEET PG 2026 re-exam admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

  • Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination admit card.
  • Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
  • Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.
  • Step 5: The NEET PG 2026 re-exam admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download the hall ticket and keep a copy for future reference.

Details mentioned on admit card

The NEET PG 2026 re-examination admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, NEET PG roll number, application number, date of birth, category, photograph and signature.

It will also mention the examination date, exam centre name and address, centre code, reporting time and last entry time. The admit card will also carry the NEET PG 2026 advisory and important instructions that candidates need to follow on the examination day.

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