NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam At Jaipur Centres: Common Technical Errors, Solutions

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The NEET PG 2026 exam was held on August 30, 2026, across the country. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.

In the official NEET PG notification, the medical board has advised candidates not to panic in case of any technical disruption during the examination. According to the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin, "appropriate measures are in place to address such contingencies and ensure that there is no loss of the allotted examination time."

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Common Technical Errors, Measures

As per official guidelines, here are some common technical errors that can happen during the exam. The exam body has also suggested measures to ensure candidates do not lose any time.

Power Failure: According to the national medical board, no action is needed if any disruption, that is, power failure occurs during the exam time after the candidates have logged in. The NBEMS stated that the timer will stop when the failure occurs and will resume when the failure is rectified. There will be no loss of time due to the disruption, it added.

Candidate Machine Locked: If a candidate machine is locked during the exam due to loss of connectivity with the primary server, the IT manager in each exam room will verify and unlock the candidate's account and the timer will start from the same point where the candidate had left.

System Issues: According to NBEMS, if a candidate complains of any specific issues in the machine, such as screen flickering, mouse issue, system getting locked or hung, etc., he or she must report the issue to an invigilator. On reporting the issue, the IT manager or the invigilator will verify and lock the candidate machine. The candidate may be shifted from their allotted seat to a buffer seat, if required.

According to the official notice, the re-examination of all affected candidates will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.