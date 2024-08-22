Seat Allotment For NEET UG Counselling To End Today, Results To Be Out Tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will complete the allotment process for Round 1 counselling for NEET UG 2024 today. The results for the allotment process will be announced on August 23. Candidates allotted with seats will be required to report/join the respective colleges from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.



Candidates who qualified the undergraduate medical entrance exam had time to register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, BSc (Nursing) courses by August 20, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility also concluded by August 20.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seat allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. The results for the second round of counselling process will be announced on September 13, 2024. Candidates allotted the seats will be asked to report/ join by September 14-20, 2024.

The complete details about the counselling process of NEET UG 2024 is available on the official website of the MCC.

The counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. The counselling is also being held for 1,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.



The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.