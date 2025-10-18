NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Begins, Check Top Medical Colleges State-Wise

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET PG 2025 counselling process after several months of delay, allowing students to register for the first round of seat allotment. Registration for the initial round generally stays open for a month, while the subsequent rounds have shorter registration periods. Those who do not receive a seat in the first round will have the opportunity to take part in the second round. Students aspiring to secure admission to the best colleges in their state or across India should be aware of their ranks to make informed choices about their preferred institutions. After selecting their choices, candidates must ensure that they lock them in within a one-day period.

After the choices are locked, it generally takes the committee about two days to publish the seat allotment results on its website. Candidates who are content with their assigned seat must report to the designated college with the necessary documents for admission.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Top Medical Colleges State-Wise

Top Medical Colleges in Delhi

• All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi - Rank 1

• Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital - Rank 17

• Maulana Azad Medical College - Rank 24

• Lady Hardinge Medical College - Rank 29

• University College of Medical Sciences - Rank 32

• Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - Rank 34

• Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Jamia Hamdard) - Rank 37

Which Are the Best Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu?

• Christian Medical College, Vellore - Rank 3

• Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Rank 8

• Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai - Rank 10

• Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Chennai - Rank 12

• SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai - Rank 18

• Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai - Rank 20

• PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore - Rank 41

Karnataka's Top Medical Colleges in the Top 50

• National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru - Rank 4

• Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Rank 9

• St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru - Rank 28

• Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru - Rank 33

• JSS Medical College, Mysuru - Rank 39

• M.S. Ramaiah Medical College - Rank 46

Which Colleges from Punjab Are Ranked in the Top 50?

• Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana - Rank 40

• Christian Medical College, Ludhiana - Rank 49

Maharashtra's Leading Medical Institutions

• Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune - Rank 11

• Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha - Rank 23

• Armed Forces Medical College, Pune - Rank 30

Uttar Pradesh's Top Medical Colleges

• Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6

• Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7

• King George's Medical University, Lucknow - Rank 19

• Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27

Other States with Colleges in the Top 50

Odisha: AIIMS Bhubaneswar (15), Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (21), KIIT Bhubaneswar (25)

Puducherry: JIPMER (5), Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (47)

Kerala: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (13), Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (42)

Haryana: Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Ambala (35), Pt. B.D. Sharma University, Rohtak (50)

Chandigarh: PGIMER (2), Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh (36)

West Bengal: IPGMER, Kolkata (22), Medical College, Kolkata (44)

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal (31)

Bihar: AIIMS Patna (26)

Chhattisgarh: AIIMS Raipur (38)

Gujarat: Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad (45)

Telangana: Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad (48)

Rajasthan: AIIMS Jodhpur (16), Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur (43)

Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh (14)

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?