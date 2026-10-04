Science Academies Summer Research Fellowship 2027: Applications Open, Check Eligibility

The three national Science Academies have invited applications for the two-month Science Academies Summer Research Fellowship Program 2027 for teachers and students. The programme is offered by the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru; Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi; and the National Academy of Sciences, India, Prayagraj.

Under this fellowship programme, the students and teachers will get an opportunity to work with scientists associated with the three academies on short-term research projects.

Who can Apply?

The fellowship application is open to all the motivated students and teachers from all universities and colleges affiliated to UGC, AICTE, MCI, accredited institutions and private Universities.



Students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated and dual-degree programmes are eligible, subject to the year of study specified by the academies. Eligible programmes include BSc, BS, BTech, BE, BCA, BPharm, BArch, MSc, MS, MTech, MCA, MPharm, integrated programmes and several other listed courses. PhD students are not eligible for the programme.

The teachers interested in applying for this fellowship program must be teaching in college or university. To be eligible for this programme students need to have an average of at least 65 percent marks in core subjects, excludinganguages, from class 10 onwards up to the completed level of study. The minimum percentage of average marks does not apply for teachers.

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Application Deadline

Interested candidates have to submit their applications online. The last date to submit the SRFP 2027 application form is November 30, 2026. Students and teachers have to upload the scanned version of their marksheet from Class X to the latest examination in the JPEG format.

Along with it, applicants are also required to submit a 150-200 word write-up describing their specific area of interest and what they want to learn and achieve from this fellowship.

Applicants can submit their applications through any of the three websites, ias.ac.in, insaindia.res.in, and nasi.ac.in. Candidates should keep their generated registration number safely after the submission of online form for future correspondence.