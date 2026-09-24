MIT Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027: PhD Holders Can Apply, Check Eligibility

The MIT School of Science has invited applications for its Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027. The three-year programme will begin in September 2027 and is open to scientists with a PhD in a scientific field. Applications can be submitted until November 15, 2026.

MIT Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027: $88,000 Stipend, Research Funding; Check Eligibility

The MIT School of Science has opened applications for its Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027*. The three-year programme will start in September 2027 and will offer selected fellows a yearly stipend, research funding and other benefits.

The fellowship is run by the Office of the Dean at the MIT School of Science. It is aimed at scientists working across different research areas. Fellows will also get opportunities to take part in mentorship, leadership and professional development programmes.

MIT Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027: Stipend

Selected fellows will receive an annual stipend of $88,000. They will also get a $5,000 relocation allowance and $15,000 in research funding. Health insurance and other employee benefits will also be provided.

The fellowship can be extended if funding is available from the department or the Principal Investigator.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed a PhD in a scientific field by August 2027. They should have a strong research record, show the ability to develop new ideas and have experience in interdisciplinary research.

International candidates and current MIT postdoctoral researchers are also eligible to apply.

How To Apply

Candidates must apply through Academic Jobs Online by November 15, 2026.

Applicants need to submit a CV, a two-page research proposal and two recommendation letters. One letter should be from the current supervisor, while the other should be from the MIT faculty member who will mentor the applicant.

Candidates are advised to contact potential mentors as early as possible before applying.